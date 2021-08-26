(OLYMPIA, WA, August 23, 2021) In an effort to provide the highest level of public safety to our audiences, artists, staff and volunteers, entrance to any event at the Washington Center will now require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or, for those who are not vaccinated, proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time. Staff will check for proof of vaccination and negative COVID PCR tests at the doors as a condition of entry. Masks will also be required for audience members inside the theater, except while actively eating or drinking.
The Washington Center joins with other local arts organizations including Harlequin Productions, Olympia Film Society, as well as regional arts organizations including Seattle Symphony, the Pacific Northwest Ballet, The Seattle Repertory Theatre, the 5th Avenue Theatre, A Contemporary Theatre (ACT), Village Theatre, and Seattle Theatre Group that are requiring proof of either full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours for entry to all performances.
The following are acceptable as proof of full vaccination:
- Vaccination card (which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided and date last dose administered) OR
- Photo of a vaccination card as a separate document OR
- Photo of the attendee’s vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device OR
- Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record.
- Matching photo ID will be required at the door.
Self-reported vaccination records that are not verified by a health care provider cannot be accepted.
The following are acceptable as proof of a negative COVID-19 test result:
- Printed document (from the test provider or laboratory) OR
- Email or text message displayed on a phone or electronic device from the test provider or laboratory.
- The information provided should include name of person tested, type of test performed, and date of negative test result (date of negative PCR test result must be within prior 72 hours).
- Matching photo ID will be required at the door.
Self-reported negative test results that are not from a test provider, a laboratory, or a health care provider cannot be accepted.
Ticket holders that are unwilling or unable to comply with the above COVID-19 protocols have until two weeks before their event to request a refund, less ticket service fees. Otherwise, copy of a positive COVID-19 test (see above) will be required for a ticket refund, less ticket service fees. This can be emailed prior to the event time to boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org with their ticket confirmation number. Ticket holders will NOT be permitted in the theater without proper documentation and matching identification.
This policy is in effect September 15 through December 2021. The Washington Center will be monitoring the situation. This end date is subject to change and will be re-assessed in October.
“This is the ‘new standard’ for admission to performing arts events around the world,” said Executive Director Jill Barnes. “We thank our patrons for their continued support of the arts and the advance masking, proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test requirements. We’re all eager to welcome our many patrons and fans back to the magic of live performances.”