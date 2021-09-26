OLYMPIA - Washington State Trooper Eric Gunderson is Washington State Patrol’s first line-of-duty death caused by coronavirus.
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste reported Gunderson’s passing on Sunday after his death early that morning.
The 38-year-old husband and father of two served Pierce and Thurston County as a Washington State patrolman. Chief Batiste says Gunderson contracted the virus while on the job. Gunderson was reportedly traveling when he contracted the deadly illness.
He died peacefully surrounded by family, friends and love. Eric is survived by his wife Kameron (Kami), and son’s Blake (13) and Braden (10).
Eric is the 32nd member of the Washington State Patrol family to die in the line of duty in the agency’s 100 years of service to this state.