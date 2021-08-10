OLYMPIA - The mercury on the thermometer will be higher than it’s ever been on Aug. 12 and 13 in Olympia.
The National Weather Service office in Seattle is forecasting record temperatures only weeks after the all-time highest hot-weather readings were recorded in June.
The National Weather Service’s monitoring equipment in Olympia is the most accurate source of information for the South Sound region.
On Thursday August 12, an all-time high of 99 degrees Fahrenheit is forecast for that day, breaking the previous record of ‘96’ in 1977. The thermometer is expected to read ‘97’ on Friday, breaking the all-time high-temperature record of ‘94’ in 1967.
Temperatures will begin to “cool” into the 70’s to mid-80’s starting on Sunday.