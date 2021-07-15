Firefighters from multiple agencies across the south sound had a battle on their hands with a dozen brush fires along I-5 and US 101 on Wednesday.
Trooper Robert Reyer says the fires broke out at around 3:45 p.m.
Nine of the fires spanned from Scatter Creek to Tropser Road in Thurston County along the northbound lanes of I-5; three additional fires broke out between Black Lake Boulevard and Steamboat Island Road in Mason County.
Reyer says firefighters with assistance from All County Rooter and Repair who used a 500-gallon water truck to douse the flames, had the fires out by around 5 p.m.
Reyer says that it is believed that the fires were intentionally set because of the regularity between them and a witness reported seeing a black or blue “box truck-style” SUV fleeing from the scene of the fires when Troopers arrived. Authorities are now searching for this particular vehicle.