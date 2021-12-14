As much as four inches of snow will fall in Mason County in the overnight through the late afternoon on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists say a total snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches is expected between 10 p.m. Tuesday night through 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The winter weather advisory encompasses Mason, Jefferson and western Kitsap counties. Slippery road conditions are expected.
The Mason County cities of Brinnon, Seabeck, and Shelton will be affected by winter weather.
The highest snowfall amounts will be along SR 101 and west of the highway near the Olympics.