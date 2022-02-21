TUMWATER - Only seven weeks after a sewage spill into Percival Creek in Tumwater, it’s happened a second time.
Announced Friday, this second sewage spill within only a matter of weeks is nearly nine times larger than the first spill involving 3,000 gallons of waste.
Thurston County Manager Ramiro Chavez says an estimated 26,000 gallons of sewage spilled from the Tumwater sewage system last week. Chavez says it happened near Sommerset Hill Drive and Percival Creek due to an obstruction in the main.
County officials say the spill was contained and the site was fully cleaned up on February 17.
Thurston County’s Health Department is advising residents to avoid contact with Percival Creek from Sommerset Hill Drive to Capitol Lake.