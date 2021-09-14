SHELTON - A person can do a lot with $200,000; Sue F. will likely find that out first hand. She won the six-figure sum after buying a scratch ticket from the Agate Store in Shelton last Wednesday. Sue won the grand prize on at $10 Triple Play (Skee-Ball) scratch ticket. Out of the 1,836,000 tickets printed, there are only three grand prize tickets.
The Port of Shelton continues to grow and expand and Executive Director Wendy Smith and Port Commissioner Dick Taylor talk about the progress with Jeff Slakey. They are working on new CERB funding and the company that makes Squirrel Suits is coming to the Port.
