Workers at a medium-security facility for youths in Washington state are calling on the governor to keep their doors open after their facility was defunded in the Legislature's budget.
The Naselle Youth Camp in southwest Washington is a rehabilitation institution providing education and treatment services to young men. The budget could close it by July 2023.
Paige Coleman is juvenile rehabilitation coordinator for vocational programming at the facility and a member of the Washington Federation of State Employees. She said closing the program raises questions for the young people it serves.
"The concern for many of the staff, the youth and their families is," said Coleman, "what will replace this gap in this continuum of care, and will our youth fall through the cracks?"
Coleman and other staff at Naselle Youth Camp, as well as lawmakers in southwest Washington, want Gov. Jay Inslee to use a section veto to take the closure out of the budget.
If it closes, the property will be handed over to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to develop an outdoor school.
The camp provides a variety of opportunities for young people to explore careers. There's also a greenhouse and fish hatchery on campus.
One of the biggest programs is a partnership with DNR during wildfire season. Shamron Wulf is a juvenile rehabilitation specialist at the camp and also a member of the Washington Federation of State Employees.
He said in one case a person from a DNR firefighting crew was so impressed with one young man's growth through his anger issues that he set him up for a job.
"He was able to give him such a glowing recommendation," said Wulf, "that he was working on the fire crews for that summer and continued to work for DNR."
Coleman said there are many programs under development at Naselle and so the staff was shocked to learn the camp is slated to close.
"Because this is not a budget year where we are in the red," said Coleman. "We actually are in more of the supplemental situation where there's funds that are actually being adopted in the budget to be spent."
Lawmakers added about $5 billion to the biennial budget approved last year.