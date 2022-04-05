SHELTON - A 53-year-old Shelton woman is dead after rolling her compact car in Mason County early Tuesday morning.
Washington State Patrol says Cindy Edwards was going northbound on SR 101 at 1:14 a.m. and was driving on a bare rim when she lost control of her Ford Fiesta.
Troopers say Edwards veered into the opposite lane of travel, left the road and struck an embankment.
The vehicle rolled and eventually came to rest on its top. Edwards was thrown from the vehicle despite being buckled up. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers determined that Edwards had been under the influence at the time of the crash.