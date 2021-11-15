SHELTON - Washington state Troopers are investigating a crash that killed two people last week.
Three vehicles were at going north on SR 101 at Cloquallum Road when the crash happened; the incident reportedly occurred just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 9.
Troopers say 56-year-old Victoria Yando of Shelton rear-ended a Volkswagen Beetle transporting six people. The Volkswagen was transporting two adults and four children, ages five to 10.
Troopers say Yando hit the back of the Volkswagen when it and the vehicle in front of it stopped for traffic. When the back of the Volkswagen was struck, it was sent forward into a third vehicle that was ahead of it.
Two passengers in the Volkswagen, 43-year-old Michael Braxton of Buckeye, Arizona, was killed and a seven-year-old boy died as well. The four surviving occupants of the Volkswagen were injured.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle traveling in front of the Volkswagen was unhurt.
Yando was injured as well.
Troopers say its unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor and the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. It’s also unknown if everyone was wearing their seatbelt.