BELFAIR - A Port Orchard man is in jail and faces a laundry list of charges after colliding with a Mason County Sheriff’s vehicle just after 6 p.m. just south of Belfair on SR 3 Friday night.
At around 6:07 p.m., State Troopers say 39-year-old Daniel Lang was going south on SR 3 at the Les Schwab when a Mason County Sheriff’s vehicle was approaching him in the northbound lanes. Troopers say Lang crossed the centerline and hit the side the patrol vehicle. State Patrol officials say Lang tried to flee and was arrested a short time later after fleeing on foot.
It was discovered that the 2006 Toyota Tundra Lang was driving was stolen. It was also determined that he was on drugs at the time of the crash and was driving with a revoked driver’s license.
Lang and the deputy in the Mason County Sheriff’s patrol SUV, Kelly La France, were not hurt. However, both vehicles were totaled in the wreck.
Lang faces charges that include vehicular assault and theft of a motor vehicle.