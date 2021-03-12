OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Oly Town Artesians are excited to announce that Tacoma Community College and Washington Premier coach Jason Gjertsen has been appointed head coach for the 2021 men’s outdoor season. Gjertsen will lead the Artesians on the field as they return to play in the Evergreen Premier League after a full year off due to Covid-19.
Jason Gjertsen comes to Oly Town FC with a wealth of experience and years of success at Tacoma Community College, including NWAC titles in 2016 and 2018. He has also won two Washington Youth Soccer State Cup championships with Washington Premier and has served as head coach at his alma mater, Tacoma’s Wilson High School.
"Jason is an extremely successful college and club coach,” said Artesians Founder/Club President Tim Smith. “He is well known across the Pacific Northwest and we are grateful to have him lead the Artesians. The real winners here are our players because Jason will make them better, and our ownership group and club managers are excited because we know that will translate to a successful season on the field and in the community."
After a successful high school career at Wilson, Gjertsen was an NWAACC all-star in 1999 and 2000 at TCC and won the league title in 2000. He then moved to The Evergreen State College and was instrumental in leading the Geoducks to 5th place in the NAIA National Tournament in 2004. After college, he played indoor soccer for the Tacoma Stars winning PASL titles in 2004 and 2010.
“We are most excited for the players within the Artesians system who will get to work with Jason,” added Artesians Owner/Soccer Operations Chair Tom Boatright. “It’s a new start to 2021 for our club that will bring excitement and high level soccer to the Olympia community.”
The start of the 2021 EPLWA season is still to be determined but is expected to kick off in May. Tryouts for the 2021 Artesians will be announced shortly with more details on friendly and league schedules expected soon.
Stay up to date with the Artesians as they celebrate their return to the pitch by visiting www.olytownfc.com, following them on Twitter at twitter.com/OlyTownFC, and liking them on Facebook at FB.com/OlyTownFC.