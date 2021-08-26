Renton, Wash. – The Seahawks announced today that the next two members inducted to the franchise’s Ring of Honor will be Matt Hasselbeck and Mike Holmgren, pillars of the team’s 2005 Super Bowl XL season. The two will be the 13th and 14th members of the Ring of Honor, and first additions since the late Paul Allen was inducted on October 3, 2019.
Hasselbeck will be inducted at halftime of the Monday Night Football game vs. New Orleans on October 25 and Holmgren will be inducted at halftime vs. Jacksonville on October 31.
“The Seahawks are thrilled to honor two of the most beloved people in our franchise’s history with their induction into the Seahawks Ring of Honor,” said Seahawks President Chuck Arnold. “Coach and Matt took the organization to new heights during their decade together. From our first Super Bowl appearance to countless memories on and off the field, we celebrate their legacy and the lasting impact they had on the 12s and the entire Pacific Northwest.”
Hasselbeck, who Holmgren traded for as his hand-picked quarterback on March 2, 2001, started 131 of 138 regular season games played and started all 11 postseason games played for Seattle from 2001-10. He was a three-time Pro Bowler (2003, 2005, 2007), nine-time team captain (2001, 2003-10), the 2003 Seahawks Man of the Year, 2009 Largent Award recipient and led Seattle to its first Super Bowl appearance in 2005 with a franchise-best 13-3 record.
He finished his time in Seattle as the franchise’s all-time leader in attempts (4,250), completions (2,559), yards (29,434) and career wins (74), and second in touchdowns (174), numbers since surpassed by Russell Wilson. Hasselbeck finished his playing career with Tennessee (2011-12) and Indianapolis (2013-15).
Holmgren was announced as Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager & Head Coach on January 8, 1999. He built Seattle in to a perennial winner and Super Bowl contender to begin the decade. He acquired Hasselbeck, drafted Hall of Fame guard Steve Hutchinson to team with Hall of Fame tackle Walter Jones, drafted league MVP running back Shaun Alexander, and starting wide receivers Darrell Jackson and Koren Robinson. His defenses featured John Randle, Chad Brown, Marcus Trufant, Ken Hamlin and Lofa Tatupu.
The Seahawks won five division titles (1999, 2004-07), had a winning record in seven of his 10 seasons, with six playoff appearances and three 10-win seasons. In the previous 23 seasons before Holmgren’s arrival, Seattle had a winning record eight times, won one division title, with four playoff appearances and two 10-win seasons.
He was the winningest Seattle head coach with a 90-80 combined record (regular & postseason) at the time of his departure. His teams recorded five consecutive winning seasons (2003-07) for the first time in franchise history and set the club’s single-season record with 11 consecutive victories in 2005.
Holmgren is one of five head coaches to take two different teams to a Super Bowl and win at least one title, and became the first coach in NFL history to record 75 or more wins with two franchises (Green Bay).
Voted on by the Professional Writers of America, Holmgren was named the 2007 Horrigan Award Winner, given to the person (not a player or team media relations member) who helped the media best do its job during the season, and was the 2008 recipient of the Largent Award.