RENTON, Wash. – The Seahawks announced today a special series of events the first week of the regular season to officially say, “Welcome Home 12s,” as they celebrate the return of football and full capacity for fans at Lumen Field for the 2021 season.
Events include:
Kickoff Viewing Party presented by Bud Light: Sunday, September 12 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. PT
Fans are invited to join their fellow 12s in the Muckleshoot Plaza at Lumen Field to watch the Seahawks open the regular season as they take on the Colts in Indianapolis. Gates will open at 9 a.m. PT for the 10 a.m. PT kickoff. The party will be packed with music, photo ops with the Super Bowl XLVIII Lombardi Trophy and ring, yard games, and of course, big screens to watch the game in a festival-like atmosphere. Plus, fans will enjoy a specially curated food and drink menu. Tickets are $20. Parking will be available in the Lumen Field North Lot for $5. Guests must be 21+. For more information or to buy tickets, visit http://seahawks.com/welcomehome12s.
Neighborhood Takeover: Tuesday, September 14
The Seahawks are heading out into the community for a special one-day take-over of the neighborhoods surrounding Lumen Field. Mascot Blitz and Seahawks personality Gee Scott will be making special appearances at neighboring restaurants to pass out Seahawks 2021 schedule posters and “Welcome Home 12s” rally cards. Plus, the Seahawks community team will be giving back by delivering special employee-prepared care packages to Mercy Housing residents at Gardner House and the Allen Family Center.
Blue Friday Happy Hour: Friday, September 17
It’s time to toast fans returning to Lumen Field. Join the Seahawks at Elysian Fields for a special Blue Friday Happy Hour at 5 p.m. Fans can enjoy live performances from Blue Thunder and the Seahawks Dancers, grab some Seahawks swag, and enter to win exciting prizes. Plus, the Seahawks are picking up the tab for the first 100 drinks.
Home Opener Concert Featuring Macklemore, Ayron Jones: Sunday, September 19
To celebrate the team’s home opener, fans will enjoy a special pre-game performance on the field with Seattle native and four-time Grammy winner, Macklemore, along with Seattle Rock singer-guitarist and radio chart-topper, Ayron Jones. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to catch this amazing musical event directly following pre-game warm-ups.
For 12s Everywhere: Exclusive Giveaways September 12-17, 2021
All 12s are invited to follow along on Seahawks digital channels throughout the week of Sept. 12-17 for exclusive prizes and giveaways, including tickets to the team’s home opener at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 19 vs. the Tennessee Titans.
For more information, visit http://seahawks.com/welcomehome12s.