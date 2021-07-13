RENTON, Wash. – Following the state’s reopening and approval for outdoor sporting events to host fans in full capacity, the Seahawks announced today fan activities leading up to the regular season, including fan registration information for Seahawks Training Camp, presented by Safeway. The team also plans to hold its annual 12 Tour on July 16, as well as a special “Welcome Home Week” September 12-19, which will feature a week-long series of exciting fan events leading up to the team’s regular season home opener vs. the Tennessee Titans on September 19.
“There’s nothing quite like the exhilarating atmosphere the 12s create on gameday at Lumen Field so we are thrilled to be able to host fans in full capacity this season,” said Chuck Arnold, President, Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. “We can’t wait to show the 12s how much we missed them last season by hosting some incredible events this summer, including having fans back at Seahawks Training Camp, one of our organization’s most beloved annual traditions. We are grateful to our state and local public health and government officials for their continued guidance and support as we work together to ensure a safe and fun experience for all of our fans, players and staff.”
Seahawks fan events this summer include:
Seahawks Training Camp, Presented by Safeway
A total of 12 public Training Camp practices will be open to fans beginning July 28 and concluding August 12. Eleven of those will be held at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC). The team will also host a special offsite practice at Lumen Field on August 8. Two of the public dates will be exclusive to Season Ticket Holders. All 12 Training Camp events will be held in accordance with current NFL, state and local public health and government protocols. Current state guidelines for outdoor sporting events do not require fans to prove vaccination status and vaccinated fans will not be required to wear a mask.
Fans interested in attending Seahawks Training Camp, presented by Safeway, must register through the team's website, www.seahawks.com/trainingcamp, beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, July 14. Registration will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and fans 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Spots will be made available to Season Ticket Holders for the Season Ticket Holder days through an online exclusive pre-registration window.
A $12 transportation fee will be charged per person to attend Seahawks Training Camp, as fans will be required to park off-site and be shuttled to VMAC before each practice. Tickets for the August 8 practice at Lumen Field will be $17 and parking will be available in the Lumen Field North Lot for an additional fee. For practices at VMAC, the Seahawks have partnered with The Landing in Renton to serve as the Seahawks Training Camp Parking and Transportation Center. Guests will receive additional information on the check-in and transportation process for their selected camp date once they register.
Per the NFL’s 2021 Training Camp policy, all fans and players must remain 20 feet apart throughout Training Camp – which means no close proximity fan interaction with players will be permitted, including autographs after practice. The Seahawks will also enforce the NFL Clear Bag Policy at Seahawks Training Camp. Outside food and factory-sealed water bottles are permitted, however they must only be carried in bags compliant with the NFL Clear Bag Policy.
For more information, visit the Training Camp section on the Seahawks Mobile App or the registration page for your specific camp date.
Seahawks 12 Tour, Presented by Safeway
Seahawks 12 Tour,presented by Safeway is officially back and hits the road for a special one-day takeover event this Blue Friday, July 16. The 12s are invited to join Mascot Blitz, Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder, Seahawks Legends and players as they make stops at various spots around the Pacific Northwest, including: the Renton Pro Shop, Woodinville Safeway, Lake Union Park, Gas Works Park, and Elysian Brewing on Capitol Hill (for fans 21+). For more information, visit www.seahawks.com/12tour.
Welcome Home Week
Save the date, September 12-19 the Seahawks are planning a spectacular series of events to celebrate the kickoff of the 2021 regular season. From special events to an all-out Blue Friday, fans will have several opportunities both in-person and virtually to gear up for the team’s home opener. Additional details will be announced in August. Visit www.seahawks.com/welcomehome12s to sign up for email updates.