RENTON, Wash. - The Seahawks announced today the selection of four local health care heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on Feb. 7 to recognize their unwavering commitment to serving their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The four are employees of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, the Seahawks' official health care partner:
- Jocelyn Jacoby - Nutrition Assistant, Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Cheryl Caraan, RN - Critical Care Nurse, Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Bo Thach, RN - Registered Nurse, St. Joseph Medical Center
- Lauren Pier, RN - Critical Care Charge Nurse, St. Anthony Hospital
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to health care teams across the nation. The Puget Sound area was the first region in the country to face the disease and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health teams have been at the center of the response.
"Our work is all about improving the health and well-being of the patients we serve, and I am so proud of all our team members during the COVID-19 response," said Gary S. Kaplan, MD, CEO, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "I truly feel that everyone in our organization has been a hero in this effort. No one saw it coming, and it has transformed our lives."
"Our work is all about improving the health and well-being of the patients we serve, and I am so proud of all our team members during the COVID-19 response," said Gary S. Kaplan, MD, CEO, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "I truly feel that everyone in our organization has been a hero in this effort. No one saw it coming, and it has transformed our lives."
"Our team has been managing the pandemic for nearly a year and has demonstrated true heroism and dedication each day while serving our communities," added Ketul J. Patel, CEO, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "I am so proud of their resilience as we continue to navigate COVID and also administer the vaccine. The future is looking brighter thanks to every member of our team.
The Seahawks' Super Bowl participants will join health care workers from around the country, including local health care heroes invited by other NFL Clubs, to take part in various Super Bowl LV festivities at Raymond James Stadium. All health care workers attending Super Bowl LV will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination prior to traveling to Tampa Bay.
"As the NFL season culminates in Tampa Bay, we are thanking our health care heroes who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events. "We are honored to salute those who have demonstrated dedication, commitment and courage and deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration."
Health and safety precautions such as increased physical distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene stations, first aid areas and directional signage will all be in place to create a safe environment for all individuals in attendance. For more information on Super Bowl LV gameday COVID-19 protocols visit https://www.nfl.com/super-bowl/event-info/fan-gameday-playbook
All activities during Super Bowl week, including gameday, will be conducted in accordance with CDC and local health guidelines.