Esmerelda "Kit" Mora's family, both adoptive and biological, know that she's lived a complicated life with the latest chapter of her existence now being a missing person, according to the National Crime Information Center. Kit's adoptive older sister, Charlotte, says her sister's documented absence in the national database is a small victory in the mission to find out what happened to her; Kit was added on Sunday.
According to her family, Kit is a trans, non-binary person who was born female and is Latino and Indigenous. Charlotte is Kit's adoptive older sister who has been seemingly the most vocal about her sister's vanishing.
Like many other Indigenous people, Charlotte and other family members feared that Kit, due to her ethnic background and gender identity, would become another casualty of a broken system, but that apparently isn't happening thanks to the internet's fight to ensure she isn't lost in the shuffle.
The story of Kit Mora is a tragic one. According to Charlotte, Kit was adopted by her parents when she was 4-years-old in 2009. Kit was pulled from a "very abusive" home where her mother, Lorie Nelson of Omak, was reportedly the prime antagonist. Charlotte says Mora grew up with she and her adoptive parents until 2021, when her biological mother, apparently reformed, re-entered her life.
"Lorie tried for months to just get Kit to speak to her before she even considered it. But once they started speaking things moved very quickly. Lorie was sending them (Kit) money and buying them (Kit) things," Charlotte wrote in a message to iFIBER ONE News.
Charlotte says Kit visited Lorie once and was allowed to stay with Lorie for a couple of weeks, and that's when Kit and Lorie mutually decided that they wanted to live with each other full time. However, the honeymoon period between the two was apparently short-lived. Charlotte and a couple of Kit's sister's believe Kit's biological mother had something to do with her disappearance based on what they describe as a dysfunctional and severely abusive track record. iFIBER ONE News was provided Child Protective Service documents that described the