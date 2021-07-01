The Washington State Department of Enterprise Services is seeking weekend and on-call volunteer tour guides and greeters for state capitol tours in Olympia.
Volunteers must be 18+ years old and willing to commit at least four hours a month. Training is provided.
Recruitment is underway for the following positions:
- Tour Guides. Tour guides lead groups visiting the state capitol, share its rich history and provide facts about the government process.
- Information Associates. Information Associates staff the Welcome Desk inside the Legislative Building and greet visitors from around the world. Information Associates provide directions and answer basic questions about the historic building, the government process and Washington state history.
Hundreds of thousands of people from around the world visit the Capitol Campus each year, from school children and tourists to lawmakers and diplomats. Nearly 50,000 people go on a civic or public tour each year.
"Our volunteers provide a valuable service to the state of Washington," said Rebecca Catlett, Tour and Informational Services Coordinator at Enterprise Services. "We rely on them to bring history and government alive for our state capitol’s visitors. If you have a penchant for history and government, we hope you’ll consider a volunteer position at the 'People’s House.'"