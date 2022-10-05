At a time when political divisiveness appeared to be ascending towards a climax in America, a Wenatchee native's play couldn't have made it big at a better time.
"What the Constitution Means to Me," was written by playwright and actress Heidi Schreck, a Wenatchee native who developed into skilled debater in the valley and toured the country during her teen years for competitions. Schreck took that experience and translated it into a wildly successful play that was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize and received two Tony Award nominations. The play premiered at the Hayes Theater on Broadway in New York City on March 31, 2019 and lasted there until August 24, 2019, only months shy of the start of the pandemic when America's deep political divide began to take shape. The performance continues to tour the most well-known venues across the U.S.
According to the play's website, constitutionbroadway.com, the play is described as "breathing new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen year old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives."
Schreck has the leading role of "Heidi." The comedy is set at the American Legion Hall in Wenatchee. The performance
In an interview with KING 5, Schreck describes her inspiration behind