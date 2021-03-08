ENTIAT - An orchard burn gone awry was the cause of a fire that started near the Knapps Hill Tunnel in Chelan County on Saturday.
Chelan County Fire District 8 Captain Adam Jones says crews were called to the fire at around 5:55 p.m.
Jones says the blaze was started by embers during some windy weather just south of the turnoff onto Navarre Coulee Rd./SR 971.
Jones says the fire grew to about a half-acre in size, but did not threaten any structures. However, a power pole was damaged in the blaze.
Jones says the area has been deceptively dry.
No citations were issued.