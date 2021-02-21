The avalanche danger in the mountains is hazardous to the point that it's forcing crews to make the tough call of closing the state’s two-most arterial mountain passes.
I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass at the summit are set to shut down at 6 p.m.
Avalanche control work is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Monday, but an estimated time as to when the passes will reopen remains unknown.
Heavy rain is forecast this afternoon and throughout the night with it changing again to snow Monday morning.
Skiers posted the following video as an avalanche potential observation in the Grace Lakes area on Stevens Pass: